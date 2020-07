4270 Fm Road 1187

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

SPACIOUS 1 ACRE PROPERTY WITH COUNTRY FEEL & EASY CITY ACCESS. REMODELED KITCHEN BOASTS OF GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CUSTOM CABINETS & HUGE WALK-IN PANTRY. NICE SIZE BONUS ROOM COULD BE 4TH BEDROOM, GAMEROOM, STUDY OR 2ND LIVING SPACE. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS & TONS OF STORAGE. LARGE COVERED BACK PORCH. SOME PETS ALLOWED WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSITS.

*** ADDITIONAL ACREAGE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE PER SEPARATE AGREEMENT. CALL LIST AGENT FOR DETAILS.

*** DO NOT ENTER DRIVEWAY WITH OUT AN APPOINTMENT!! DRIVEWAY IS SHARED WITH OTHER PRIVATE PROPERTY.