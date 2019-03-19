Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit 2 blocks away from TCU. Home features central air conditioning & heat, efficiency kitchen and living area. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3008-mcpherson-ave
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3008-mcpherson-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.