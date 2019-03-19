All apartments in Rendon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3008 Mcpherson Ave

3008 Mcpherson Road · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Mcpherson Road, Rendon, TX 76140
Country Hills Estates

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit 2 blocks away from TCU. Home features central air conditioning & heat, efficiency kitchen and living area. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3008-mcpherson-ave

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3008-mcpherson-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Mcpherson Ave have any available units?
3008 Mcpherson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
Is 3008 Mcpherson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Mcpherson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Mcpherson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Mcpherson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 3008 Mcpherson Ave offer parking?
No, 3008 Mcpherson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Mcpherson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Mcpherson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Mcpherson Ave have a pool?
No, 3008 Mcpherson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Mcpherson Ave have accessible units?
No, 3008 Mcpherson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Mcpherson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Mcpherson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Mcpherson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3008 Mcpherson Ave has units with air conditioning.

