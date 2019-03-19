All apartments in Rendon
Find more places like 1924 Wickham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rendon, TX
/
1924 Wickham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1924 Wickham Drive

1924 Wickham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1924 Wickham Drive, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,519 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4757929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Wickham Drive have any available units?
1924 Wickham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 1924 Wickham Drive have?
Some of 1924 Wickham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Wickham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Wickham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Wickham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 Wickham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1924 Wickham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Wickham Drive offers parking.
Does 1924 Wickham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Wickham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Wickham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1924 Wickham Drive has a pool.
Does 1924 Wickham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1924 Wickham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Wickham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 Wickham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 Wickham Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1924 Wickham Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXBenbrook, TXCedar Hill, TX
Haltom City, TXWestworth Village, TXRichland Hills, TXWhite Settlement, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXDeSoto, TXKeller, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District