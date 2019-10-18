All apartments in Rendon
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:14 PM

1825 Wickham Drive

1825 Wickham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Wickham Drive, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Wickham Drive have any available units?
1825 Wickham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
Is 1825 Wickham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Wickham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Wickham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Wickham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Wickham Drive offer parking?
No, 1825 Wickham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1825 Wickham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Wickham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Wickham Drive have a pool?
No, 1825 Wickham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Wickham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1825 Wickham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Wickham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 Wickham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Wickham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Wickham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

