Home
/
Rendon, TX
/
1809 Wickham Dr
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:22 PM

1809 Wickham Dr

1809 Wickham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Wickham Drive, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Burleson is now available. This home features Stainless Steel appliances, Laminate flooring and new paint. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=EkKtOC2jyi&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Wickham Dr have any available units?
1809 Wickham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
Is 1809 Wickham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Wickham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Wickham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Wickham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Wickham Dr offer parking?
No, 1809 Wickham Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Wickham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Wickham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Wickham Dr have a pool?
No, 1809 Wickham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Wickham Dr have accessible units?
No, 1809 Wickham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Wickham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Wickham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Wickham Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Wickham Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

