Newly Remodeled Single Wide Mobile. Open concept Living and Kitchen Area. Master Bedroom has private bath and walk-in closet. Large heavily treed landscaped yard maintained by Owner. Refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1802 Whispering Oaks Street have any available units?
1802 Whispering Oaks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 1802 Whispering Oaks Street have?
Some of 1802 Whispering Oaks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Whispering Oaks Street currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Whispering Oaks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.