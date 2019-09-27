All apartments in Rendon
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:48 AM

1802 Whispering Oaks Street

1802 Whispering Oaks Street · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Whispering Oaks Street, Rendon, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Newly Remodeled Single Wide Mobile. Open concept Living and Kitchen Area. Master Bedroom has private bath and walk-in closet. Large heavily treed landscaped yard maintained by Owner. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Whispering Oaks Street have any available units?
1802 Whispering Oaks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 1802 Whispering Oaks Street have?
Some of 1802 Whispering Oaks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Whispering Oaks Street currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Whispering Oaks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Whispering Oaks Street pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Whispering Oaks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 1802 Whispering Oaks Street offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Whispering Oaks Street offers parking.
Does 1802 Whispering Oaks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Whispering Oaks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Whispering Oaks Street have a pool?
No, 1802 Whispering Oaks Street does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Whispering Oaks Street have accessible units?
No, 1802 Whispering Oaks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Whispering Oaks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Whispering Oaks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Whispering Oaks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 Whispering Oaks Street does not have units with air conditioning.

