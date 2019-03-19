Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rendon, TX
/
1704 Wickham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1704 Wickham Drive
1704 Wickham Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1704 Wickham Drive, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 Wickham Drive have any available units?
1704 Wickham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rendon, TX
.
What amenities does 1704 Wickham Drive have?
Some of 1704 Wickham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1704 Wickham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Wickham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Wickham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Wickham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rendon
.
Does 1704 Wickham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Wickham Drive offers parking.
Does 1704 Wickham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Wickham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Wickham Drive have a pool?
No, 1704 Wickham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Wickham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1704 Wickham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Wickham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Wickham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Wickham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Wickham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
