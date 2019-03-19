All apartments in Rendon
Find more places like 1704 Wickham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rendon, TX
/
1704 Wickham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1704 Wickham Drive

1704 Wickham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1704 Wickham Drive, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Wickham Drive have any available units?
1704 Wickham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 1704 Wickham Drive have?
Some of 1704 Wickham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Wickham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Wickham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Wickham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Wickham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 1704 Wickham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Wickham Drive offers parking.
Does 1704 Wickham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Wickham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Wickham Drive have a pool?
No, 1704 Wickham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Wickham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1704 Wickham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Wickham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Wickham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Wickham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Wickham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXBenbrook, TXCedar Hill, TX
Haltom City, TXWestworth Village, TXRichland Hills, TXWhite Settlement, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXDeSoto, TXKeller, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District