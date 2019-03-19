All apartments in Rendon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1624 Village Park Trail

1624 Village Park Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Village Park Trail, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Village Park Trail have any available units?
1624 Village Park Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 1624 Village Park Trail have?
Some of 1624 Village Park Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Village Park Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Village Park Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Village Park Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Village Park Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 1624 Village Park Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Village Park Trail offers parking.
Does 1624 Village Park Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Village Park Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Village Park Trail have a pool?
No, 1624 Village Park Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Village Park Trail have accessible units?
No, 1624 Village Park Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Village Park Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Village Park Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 Village Park Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 Village Park Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

