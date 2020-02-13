All apartments in Rendon
Rendon, TX
1621 Vineridge Lane
1621 Vineridge Lane

1621 Vineridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Vineridge Lane, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 6 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single family home in Burleson features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and One Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Vineridge Lane have any available units?
1621 Vineridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 1621 Vineridge Lane have?
Some of 1621 Vineridge Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Vineridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Vineridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Vineridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Vineridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Vineridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Vineridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1621 Vineridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Vineridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Vineridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1621 Vineridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Vineridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1621 Vineridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Vineridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Vineridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Vineridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Vineridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

