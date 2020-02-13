1621 Vineridge Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 6 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single family home in Burleson features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and One Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.