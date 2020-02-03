All apartments in Rendon
Find more places like 1617 Village Park Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rendon, TX
/
1617 Village Park Trail
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:41 PM

1617 Village Park Trail

1617 Village Park Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1617 Village Park Trail, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,364 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5513663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Village Park Trail have any available units?
1617 Village Park Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 1617 Village Park Trail have?
Some of 1617 Village Park Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Village Park Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Village Park Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Village Park Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Village Park Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 1617 Village Park Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Village Park Trail offers parking.
Does 1617 Village Park Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Village Park Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Village Park Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1617 Village Park Trail has a pool.
Does 1617 Village Park Trail have accessible units?
No, 1617 Village Park Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Village Park Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Village Park Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Village Park Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1617 Village Park Trail has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXBenbrook, TXCedar Hill, TX
Haltom City, TXWestworth Village, TXRichland Hills, TXWhite Settlement, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXDeSoto, TXKeller, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District