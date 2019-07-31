Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rendon, TX
/
1605 Vineridge Lane
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1605 Vineridge Lane
1605 Vineridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1605 Vineridge Lane, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1605 Vineridge Lane have any available units?
1605 Vineridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rendon, TX
.
What amenities does 1605 Vineridge Lane have?
Some of 1605 Vineridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1605 Vineridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Vineridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Vineridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Vineridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rendon
.
Does 1605 Vineridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Vineridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1605 Vineridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Vineridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Vineridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1605 Vineridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Vineridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1605 Vineridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Vineridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Vineridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Vineridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Vineridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
