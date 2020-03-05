All apartments in Rendon
1504 Wickham Drive

1504 Wickham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Wickham Drive, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Wickham Drive have any available units?
1504 Wickham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
Is 1504 Wickham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Wickham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Wickham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Wickham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Wickham Drive offer parking?
No, 1504 Wickham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Wickham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Wickham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Wickham Drive have a pool?
No, 1504 Wickham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Wickham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1504 Wickham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Wickham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Wickham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Wickham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Wickham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

