Nice 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath mobile home with a 2 car carport on half acre with trees. Lots of space in a quite neighborhood. Great location near restaurants and shopping in Burleson. Burleson ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12208 Lunar Lane have any available units?
12208 Lunar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
Is 12208 Lunar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12208 Lunar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.