Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:03 AM

12208 Lunar Lane

12208 Lunar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12208 Lunar Lane, Rendon, TX 76028

Amenities

carport
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath mobile home with a 2 car carport on half acre with trees. Lots of space in a quite neighborhood. Great location near restaurants and shopping in Burleson. Burleson ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12208 Lunar Lane have any available units?
12208 Lunar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
Is 12208 Lunar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12208 Lunar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12208 Lunar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12208 Lunar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 12208 Lunar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12208 Lunar Lane offers parking.
Does 12208 Lunar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12208 Lunar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12208 Lunar Lane have a pool?
No, 12208 Lunar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12208 Lunar Lane have accessible units?
No, 12208 Lunar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12208 Lunar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12208 Lunar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12208 Lunar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12208 Lunar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

