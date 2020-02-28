All apartments in Rendon
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:19 PM

12157 Long Stone Drive

12157 Long Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12157 Long Stone Drive, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single-family home is 1,508 square feet including 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 12157 Long Stone Drive Burleson TX, 76028 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.
Move-In Special! Lease before 03/31/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12157 Long Stone Drive have any available units?
12157 Long Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
Is 12157 Long Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12157 Long Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12157 Long Stone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12157 Long Stone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12157 Long Stone Drive offer parking?
No, 12157 Long Stone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12157 Long Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12157 Long Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12157 Long Stone Drive have a pool?
No, 12157 Long Stone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12157 Long Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 12157 Long Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12157 Long Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12157 Long Stone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12157 Long Stone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12157 Long Stone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

