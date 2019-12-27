Rent Calculator
All apartments in Rendon
Find more places like 12148 Bellegrove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rendon, TX
/
12148 Bellegrove Road
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:24 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12148 Bellegrove Road
12148 Bellegrove Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12148 Bellegrove Road, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 12 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12148 Bellegrove Road have any available units?
12148 Bellegrove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rendon, TX
.
What amenities does 12148 Bellegrove Road have?
Some of 12148 Bellegrove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12148 Bellegrove Road currently offering any rent specials?
12148 Bellegrove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12148 Bellegrove Road pet-friendly?
No, 12148 Bellegrove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rendon
.
Does 12148 Bellegrove Road offer parking?
Yes, 12148 Bellegrove Road offers parking.
Does 12148 Bellegrove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12148 Bellegrove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12148 Bellegrove Road have a pool?
No, 12148 Bellegrove Road does not have a pool.
Does 12148 Bellegrove Road have accessible units?
No, 12148 Bellegrove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12148 Bellegrove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12148 Bellegrove Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12148 Bellegrove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12148 Bellegrove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
