Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:20 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12117 Rowsley Lane
12117 Rowsley Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12117 Rowsley Lane, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12117 Rowsley Lane have any available units?
12117 Rowsley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rendon, TX
.
What amenities does 12117 Rowsley Lane have?
Some of 12117 Rowsley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12117 Rowsley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12117 Rowsley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12117 Rowsley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12117 Rowsley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rendon
.
Does 12117 Rowsley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12117 Rowsley Lane offers parking.
Does 12117 Rowsley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12117 Rowsley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12117 Rowsley Lane have a pool?
No, 12117 Rowsley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12117 Rowsley Lane have accessible units?
No, 12117 Rowsley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12117 Rowsley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12117 Rowsley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12117 Rowsley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12117 Rowsley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
