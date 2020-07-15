Rent Calculator
All apartments in Redwater
610 Redwater Boulevard West.
Home
/
Redwater, TX
/
610 Redwater Boulevard West
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:51 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
610 Redwater Boulevard West
610 Redwater Blvd W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
610 Redwater Blvd W, Redwater, TX 75567
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 Redwater Boulevard West have any available units?
610 Redwater Boulevard West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redwater, TX
.
Is 610 Redwater Boulevard West currently offering any rent specials?
610 Redwater Boulevard West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Redwater Boulevard West pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Redwater Boulevard West is pet friendly.
Does 610 Redwater Boulevard West offer parking?
No, 610 Redwater Boulevard West does not offer parking.
Does 610 Redwater Boulevard West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Redwater Boulevard West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Redwater Boulevard West have a pool?
No, 610 Redwater Boulevard West does not have a pool.
Does 610 Redwater Boulevard West have accessible units?
No, 610 Redwater Boulevard West does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Redwater Boulevard West have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Redwater Boulevard West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Redwater Boulevard West have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Redwater Boulevard West does not have units with air conditioning.
