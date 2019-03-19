Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
710 Locustberry Drive
710 Locustberry Drive
No Longer Available
Location
710 Locustberry Drive, Red Oak, TX 75154
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
Large family home with four bedrooms, study, living and playroom big enough for a pool table. Open living kitchen area for your family gathering. Fresh and clean ready for you to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 Locustberry Drive have any available units?
710 Locustberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Red Oak, TX
.
What amenities does 710 Locustberry Drive have?
Some of 710 Locustberry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 710 Locustberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
710 Locustberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Locustberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 710 Locustberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Red Oak
.
Does 710 Locustberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 710 Locustberry Drive offers parking.
Does 710 Locustberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Locustberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Locustberry Drive have a pool?
No, 710 Locustberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 710 Locustberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 710 Locustberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Locustberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Locustberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Locustberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Locustberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
