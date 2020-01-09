All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:44 PM

544 Bluebird Lane

544 Bluebird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

544 Bluebird Lane, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tastefully remodeled spacious single story 2 bed 1 bath Duplex with huge fenced yard great for pets, kids and entertaining! Located in the heart of Red Oak close to shopping, dining, schools and employers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Bluebird Lane have any available units?
544 Bluebird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 544 Bluebird Lane have?
Some of 544 Bluebird Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Bluebird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
544 Bluebird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Bluebird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Bluebird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 544 Bluebird Lane offer parking?
No, 544 Bluebird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 544 Bluebird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Bluebird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Bluebird Lane have a pool?
No, 544 Bluebird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 544 Bluebird Lane have accessible units?
No, 544 Bluebird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Bluebird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 Bluebird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 544 Bluebird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 Bluebird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

