Adorable and Affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Freshly painted with new flooring this home is move in ready! You'll love the open layout with dine in kitchen and living fireplace. Fully fenced backyard. PLUS attached 2 car garage. Don't miss this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 541 Canary Lane have any available units?
541 Canary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 541 Canary Lane have?
Some of 541 Canary Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
541 Canary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.