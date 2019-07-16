Rent Calculator
Home
/
Red Oak, TX
/
513 Sunflower Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:03 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
513 Sunflower Street
513 Sunflower St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
513 Sunflower St, Red Oak, TX 75154
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful one story home with plenty of room for family fun!! Backyard oasis has a pool and entertaining area for family gatherings.
Home includes a refrigerator. Limit of 2 small pets. NO SMOKING IN HOME OR ON PROPERTY. No Air BNB allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 513 Sunflower Street have any available units?
513 Sunflower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Red Oak, TX
.
What amenities does 513 Sunflower Street have?
Some of 513 Sunflower Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 513 Sunflower Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 Sunflower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Sunflower Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Sunflower Street is pet friendly.
Does 513 Sunflower Street offer parking?
Yes, 513 Sunflower Street offers parking.
Does 513 Sunflower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Sunflower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Sunflower Street have a pool?
Yes, 513 Sunflower Street has a pool.
Does 513 Sunflower Street have accessible units?
No, 513 Sunflower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Sunflower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Sunflower Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Sunflower Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Sunflower Street does not have units with air conditioning.
