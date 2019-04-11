All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:50 PM

503 Bluebonnet Lane

503 Bluebonnet Ln · No Longer Available
Location

503 Bluebonnet Ln, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 4 bed, 2 bath, 1884 sq. ft. 1 story home in Red Oak, TX! Huge lot! Lovely living room with lots of cabinets and breakfast bar. Living room features brick fireplace. Breakfast/formal dining area. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Bluebonnet Lane have any available units?
503 Bluebonnet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
Is 503 Bluebonnet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
503 Bluebonnet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Bluebonnet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Bluebonnet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 503 Bluebonnet Lane offer parking?
No, 503 Bluebonnet Lane does not offer parking.
Does 503 Bluebonnet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Bluebonnet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Bluebonnet Lane have a pool?
No, 503 Bluebonnet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 503 Bluebonnet Lane have accessible units?
No, 503 Bluebonnet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Bluebonnet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Bluebonnet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Bluebonnet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Bluebonnet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

