Red Oak, TX
503 Bluebonnet
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:39 PM

503 Bluebonnet

503 Bluebonnet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

503 Bluebonnet Lane, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Bluebonnet have any available units?
503 Bluebonnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
Is 503 Bluebonnet currently offering any rent specials?
503 Bluebonnet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Bluebonnet pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Bluebonnet is pet friendly.
Does 503 Bluebonnet offer parking?
No, 503 Bluebonnet does not offer parking.
Does 503 Bluebonnet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Bluebonnet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Bluebonnet have a pool?
No, 503 Bluebonnet does not have a pool.
Does 503 Bluebonnet have accessible units?
No, 503 Bluebonnet does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Bluebonnet have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Bluebonnet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Bluebonnet have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Bluebonnet does not have units with air conditioning.

