This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Red Oak has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 Mara Ln have any available units?
412 Mara Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 412 Mara Ln have?
Some of 412 Mara Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Mara Ln currently offering any rent specials?
412 Mara Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Mara Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Mara Ln is pet friendly.
Does 412 Mara Ln offer parking?
Yes, 412 Mara Ln offers parking.
Does 412 Mara Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Mara Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Mara Ln have a pool?
No, 412 Mara Ln does not have a pool.
Does 412 Mara Ln have accessible units?
No, 412 Mara Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Mara Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Mara Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Mara Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 412 Mara Ln has units with air conditioning.
