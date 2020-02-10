All apartments in Red Oak
Red Oak, TX
334 Cascade Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:10 PM

334 Cascade Drive

334 Cascade Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

334 Cascade Drive, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Cascade Drive have any available units?
334 Cascade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
Is 334 Cascade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
334 Cascade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Cascade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Cascade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 334 Cascade Drive offer parking?
No, 334 Cascade Drive does not offer parking.
Does 334 Cascade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Cascade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Cascade Drive have a pool?
No, 334 Cascade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 334 Cascade Drive have accessible units?
No, 334 Cascade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Cascade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Cascade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Cascade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 Cascade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

