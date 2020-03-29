All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated March 29 2020 at 9:13 PM

313 Quail Run Road

313 Quail Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

313 Quail Run Road, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Virtual Open House on Facebook Live Sunday, March 29th at 12pm! ***Lease-to-own through Divvy Homes*** 25% of rent goes towards Down Payment or Equity! Call listing agent for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Quail Run Road have any available units?
313 Quail Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
Is 313 Quail Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
313 Quail Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Quail Run Road pet-friendly?
No, 313 Quail Run Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 313 Quail Run Road offer parking?
Yes, 313 Quail Run Road offers parking.
Does 313 Quail Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Quail Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Quail Run Road have a pool?
No, 313 Quail Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 313 Quail Run Road have accessible units?
No, 313 Quail Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Quail Run Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Quail Run Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Quail Run Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Quail Run Road does not have units with air conditioning.

