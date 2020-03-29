Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Red Oak
Find more places like 313 Quail Run Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Red Oak, TX
/
313 Quail Run Road
Last updated March 29 2020 at 9:13 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
313 Quail Run Road
313 Quail Run Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
313 Quail Run Road, Red Oak, TX 75154
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Virtual Open House on Facebook Live Sunday, March 29th at 12pm! ***Lease-to-own through Divvy Homes*** 25% of rent goes towards Down Payment or Equity! Call listing agent for more information!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 Quail Run Road have any available units?
313 Quail Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Red Oak, TX
.
Is 313 Quail Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
313 Quail Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Quail Run Road pet-friendly?
No, 313 Quail Run Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Red Oak
.
Does 313 Quail Run Road offer parking?
Yes, 313 Quail Run Road offers parking.
Does 313 Quail Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Quail Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Quail Run Road have a pool?
No, 313 Quail Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 313 Quail Run Road have accessible units?
No, 313 Quail Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Quail Run Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Quail Run Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Quail Run Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Quail Run Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Waxahachie, TX
DeSoto, TX
Ennis, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Midlothian, TX
Duncanville, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Mansfield, TX
Forney, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rockwall, TX
Terrell, TX
Addison, TX
Coppell, TX
Corsicana, TX
Hurst, TX
Sachse, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District