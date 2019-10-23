All apartments in Red Oak
Find more places like 221 Anthony Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Oak, TX
/
221 Anthony Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 8:06 PM

221 Anthony Lane

221 Anthony Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

221 Anthony Lane, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Anthony Lane have any available units?
221 Anthony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
Is 221 Anthony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
221 Anthony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Anthony Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Anthony Lane is pet friendly.
Does 221 Anthony Lane offer parking?
No, 221 Anthony Lane does not offer parking.
Does 221 Anthony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Anthony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Anthony Lane have a pool?
No, 221 Anthony Lane does not have a pool.
Does 221 Anthony Lane have accessible units?
No, 221 Anthony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Anthony Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Anthony Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Anthony Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Anthony Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TXEnnis, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXDuncanville, TX
Balch Springs, TXMansfield, TXForney, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXRockwall, TXTerrell, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXCorsicana, TXHurst, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District