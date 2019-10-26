Rent Calculator
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:31 PM
219 Troy Lane
Location
219 Troy Lane, Red Oak, TX 75154
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern two story home with spacious lawns including fenced back yard. The interior boasts open concept with spacious kitchen, updated appliances, plush carpeting, and walk in closet space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 Troy Lane have any available units?
219 Troy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Red Oak, TX
.
What amenities does 219 Troy Lane have?
Some of 219 Troy Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 219 Troy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
219 Troy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Troy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 219 Troy Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Red Oak
.
Does 219 Troy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 219 Troy Lane offers parking.
Does 219 Troy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Troy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Troy Lane have a pool?
No, 219 Troy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 219 Troy Lane have accessible units?
No, 219 Troy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Troy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Troy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Troy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Troy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
