Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:21 AM

217 Troy Lane

217 Troy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

217 Troy Lane, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Red Oak has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home. Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Troy Lane have any available units?
217 Troy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 217 Troy Lane have?
Some of 217 Troy Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Troy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
217 Troy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Troy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 217 Troy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 217 Troy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 217 Troy Lane offers parking.
Does 217 Troy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Troy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Troy Lane have a pool?
No, 217 Troy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 217 Troy Lane have accessible units?
No, 217 Troy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Troy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Troy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Troy Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Troy Lane has units with air conditioning.

