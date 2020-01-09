217 Gatehouse Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Property! Brick & stone 4 bedroom with study, large master suite with sitting room, separate shower-2 vanities, huge living area down, entertainment room upstairs, great island kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, butler's pantry, 2 nice size dining areas, and much more. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

