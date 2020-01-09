All apartments in Red Oak
217 Gatehouse Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

217 Gatehouse Drive

217 Gatehouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

217 Gatehouse Drive, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
Beautiful Property! Brick & stone 4 bedroom with study, large master suite with sitting room, separate shower-2 vanities, huge living area down, entertainment room upstairs, great island kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, butler's pantry, 2 nice size dining areas, and much more. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Gatehouse Drive have any available units?
217 Gatehouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 217 Gatehouse Drive have?
Some of 217 Gatehouse Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Gatehouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 Gatehouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Gatehouse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Gatehouse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 217 Gatehouse Drive offer parking?
No, 217 Gatehouse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 217 Gatehouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Gatehouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Gatehouse Drive have a pool?
No, 217 Gatehouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 217 Gatehouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 Gatehouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Gatehouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Gatehouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Gatehouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Gatehouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

