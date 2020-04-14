All apartments in Red Oak
204 Winters Edge Drive
204 Winters Edge Drive

204 Winters Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

204 Winters Edge Drive, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great water view house near shopping and school. Close to 1-35 and 20 miles to Dallas. Three bedroom, kitchen is uploaded with granite. Backyard patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Winters Edge Drive have any available units?
204 Winters Edge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 204 Winters Edge Drive have?
Some of 204 Winters Edge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Winters Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Winters Edge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Winters Edge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 204 Winters Edge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 204 Winters Edge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 204 Winters Edge Drive offers parking.
Does 204 Winters Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Winters Edge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Winters Edge Drive have a pool?
No, 204 Winters Edge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 Winters Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Winters Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Winters Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Winters Edge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Winters Edge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Winters Edge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

