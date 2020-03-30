All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

200 Brothers Blvd

200 Brothers Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

200 Brothers Boulevard, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Red Oak/ Far South Dallas
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $809

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Private detached garages($75/mo), School bus stop, Play ground
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 406
 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Brothers Blvd have any available units?
200 Brothers Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 200 Brothers Blvd have?
Some of 200 Brothers Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Brothers Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
200 Brothers Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Brothers Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 200 Brothers Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 200 Brothers Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 200 Brothers Blvd offers parking.
Does 200 Brothers Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Brothers Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Brothers Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 200 Brothers Blvd has a pool.
Does 200 Brothers Blvd have accessible units?
No, 200 Brothers Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Brothers Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Brothers Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Brothers Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Brothers Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

