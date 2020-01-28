Rent Calculator
Last updated January 28 2020 at 3:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
168 Creekview Drive E
168 Creekview Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Location
168 Creekview Drive East, Red Oak, TX 75154
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained home is well established neighborhood featuring spacious rooms open light and bright.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 168 Creekview Drive E have any available units?
168 Creekview Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time.
Red Oak, TX
.
What amenities does 168 Creekview Drive E have?
Some of 168 Creekview Drive E's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 168 Creekview Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
168 Creekview Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Creekview Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 168 Creekview Drive E is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Red Oak
.
Does 168 Creekview Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 168 Creekview Drive E offers parking.
Does 168 Creekview Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Creekview Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Creekview Drive E have a pool?
No, 168 Creekview Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 168 Creekview Drive E have accessible units?
No, 168 Creekview Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Creekview Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Creekview Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Creekview Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Creekview Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.
