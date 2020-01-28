All apartments in Red Oak
Find more places like 168 Creekview Drive E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Oak, TX
/
168 Creekview Drive E
Last updated January 28 2020 at 3:01 AM

168 Creekview Drive E

168 Creekview Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

168 Creekview Drive East, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained home is well established neighborhood featuring spacious rooms open light and bright.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Creekview Drive E have any available units?
168 Creekview Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 168 Creekview Drive E have?
Some of 168 Creekview Drive E's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Creekview Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
168 Creekview Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Creekview Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 168 Creekview Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 168 Creekview Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 168 Creekview Drive E offers parking.
Does 168 Creekview Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Creekview Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Creekview Drive E have a pool?
No, 168 Creekview Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 168 Creekview Drive E have accessible units?
No, 168 Creekview Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Creekview Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Creekview Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Creekview Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Creekview Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TXEnnis, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXDuncanville, TX
Balch Springs, TXMansfield, TXForney, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXRockwall, TXTerrell, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXCorsicana, TXHurst, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District