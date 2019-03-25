All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:08 PM

134 Clear Creek Drive

134 Clear Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 Clear Creek Drive, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 2789 sq. ft. 2 story home in Red Oak, TX. Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen features lots of cabinets and plenty of cabinet space. Cozy living room with beautiful fireplace. Master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower. Huge gameroom up! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Clear Creek Drive have any available units?
134 Clear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 134 Clear Creek Drive have?
Some of 134 Clear Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Clear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 Clear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Clear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Clear Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 134 Clear Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 134 Clear Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 134 Clear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Clear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Clear Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 134 Clear Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 134 Clear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 Clear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Clear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Clear Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Clear Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Clear Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

