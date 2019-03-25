134 Clear Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 2789 sq. ft. 2 story home in Red Oak, TX. Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen features lots of cabinets and plenty of cabinet space. Cozy living room with beautiful fireplace. Master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower. Huge gameroom up! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.