All apartments in Red Oak
Find more places like 121 Clear Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Oak, TX
/
121 Clear Creek Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:46 PM

121 Clear Creek Drive

121 Clear Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

121 Clear Creek Drive, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,893 sf home is located in Red Oak, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Clear Creek Drive have any available units?
121 Clear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 121 Clear Creek Drive have?
Some of 121 Clear Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Clear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
121 Clear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Clear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Clear Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 121 Clear Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 121 Clear Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 121 Clear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Clear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Clear Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 121 Clear Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 121 Clear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 121 Clear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Clear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Clear Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Clear Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Clear Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TXEnnis, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXDuncanville, TX
Balch Springs, TXMansfield, TXForney, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXRockwall, TXTerrell, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXCorsicana, TXHurst, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District