Home
/
Red Oak, TX
/
111 Hickory Creek Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:21 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
111 Hickory Creek Drive
111 Hickory Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
111 Hickory Creek Drive, Red Oak, TX 75154
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Well maintained home! Light Bright floor plan! . Large master with garden tub and separate shower. Formal dining could be used as a study. Nice open back yard. Close to shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 Hickory Creek Drive have any available units?
111 Hickory Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
Red Oak, TX
.
What amenities does 111 Hickory Creek Drive have?
Some of 111 Hickory Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 111 Hickory Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 Hickory Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Hickory Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 111 Hickory Creek Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Red Oak
.
Does 111 Hickory Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 111 Hickory Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 111 Hickory Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Hickory Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Hickory Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 111 Hickory Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 111 Hickory Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 Hickory Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Hickory Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Hickory Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Hickory Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Hickory Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
