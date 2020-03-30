All apartments in Red Oak
110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154

110 Sierra Grande Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 Sierra Grande Street, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Far South Dallas/ Waxahachie area
Red Oak
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $809

Exterior Amenities: Pool, School bus stop, Play ground, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 407

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 have any available units?
110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 have?
Some of 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 currently offering any rent specials?
110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 pet-friendly?
No, 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 offer parking?
Yes, 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 offers parking.
Does 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 have a pool?
Yes, 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 has a pool.
Does 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 have accessible units?
No, 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Sierra Grande St, Red Oak, TX 75154 has units with air conditioning.

