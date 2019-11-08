Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Red Oak
Find more places like 103 Harvest Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Red Oak, TX
/
103 Harvest Hill Lane
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
103 Harvest Hill Lane
103 Harvest Hill Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
103 Harvest Hill Lane, Red Oak, TX 75154
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 Harvest Hill Lane have any available units?
103 Harvest Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Red Oak, TX
.
What amenities does 103 Harvest Hill Lane have?
Some of 103 Harvest Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 103 Harvest Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
103 Harvest Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Harvest Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 103 Harvest Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Red Oak
.
Does 103 Harvest Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 103 Harvest Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 103 Harvest Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Harvest Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Harvest Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 103 Harvest Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 103 Harvest Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 103 Harvest Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Harvest Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Harvest Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Harvest Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Harvest Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Waxahachie, TX
DeSoto, TX
Ennis, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Midlothian, TX
Duncanville, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Mansfield, TX
Forney, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rockwall, TX
Terrell, TX
Addison, TX
Coppell, TX
Corsicana, TX
Hurst, TX
Sachse, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District