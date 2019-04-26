102 Rose Garden Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4 bed, 2 bath, 3064 sq. ft. home in Red Oak, TX! Looking for space? This house has tons to offer! Gourmet kitchen features breakfast bar, tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space, granite and tile backsplash! Open living room with lots of windows, perfect for natural light. Entertain in your elegant formal dining room. Relax in your spectacular master suite that features dual vanities, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Huge backyard, perfect for playing! Be sure to schedule your showing today because this one won't last long!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.