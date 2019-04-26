All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated April 26 2019 at 8:39 PM

102 Rose Garden Way

102 Rose Garden Way · No Longer Available
Location

102 Rose Garden Way, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 2 bath, 3064 sq. ft. home in Red Oak, TX! Looking for space? This house has tons to offer! Gourmet kitchen features breakfast bar, tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space, granite and tile backsplash! Open living room with lots of windows, perfect for natural light. Entertain in your elegant formal dining room. Relax in your spectacular master suite that features dual vanities, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Huge backyard, perfect for playing! Be sure to schedule your showing today because this one won't last long!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Rose Garden Way have any available units?
102 Rose Garden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
Is 102 Rose Garden Way currently offering any rent specials?
102 Rose Garden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Rose Garden Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Rose Garden Way is pet friendly.
Does 102 Rose Garden Way offer parking?
No, 102 Rose Garden Way does not offer parking.
Does 102 Rose Garden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Rose Garden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Rose Garden Way have a pool?
No, 102 Rose Garden Way does not have a pool.
Does 102 Rose Garden Way have accessible units?
No, 102 Rose Garden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Rose Garden Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Rose Garden Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Rose Garden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Rose Garden Way does not have units with air conditioning.

