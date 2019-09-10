102 Foxtail Court

Very spacious 4bdrm, 2 bath brick home. Woodburning fireplace in living area. Lots of shelving. Multiple work benches in garage. Large storage shed in beautiful backyard. Located near schools in a desirable neighborhood.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
