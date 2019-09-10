All apartments in Red Oak
Red Oak, TX
102 Foxtail Court
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:18 AM

102 Foxtail Court

102 Foxtail Court · No Longer Available
Location

102 Foxtail Court, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious 4bdrm, 2 bath brick home. Woodburning fireplace in living area. Lots of shelving. Multiple work benches in garage. Large storage shed in beautiful backyard. Located near schools in a desirable neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Foxtail Court have any available units?
102 Foxtail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 102 Foxtail Court have?
Some of 102 Foxtail Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Foxtail Court currently offering any rent specials?
102 Foxtail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Foxtail Court pet-friendly?
No, 102 Foxtail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 102 Foxtail Court offer parking?
Yes, 102 Foxtail Court offers parking.
Does 102 Foxtail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Foxtail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Foxtail Court have a pool?
No, 102 Foxtail Court does not have a pool.
Does 102 Foxtail Court have accessible units?
No, 102 Foxtail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Foxtail Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Foxtail Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Foxtail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Foxtail Court does not have units with air conditioning.

