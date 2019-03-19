All apartments in Red Oak
Red Oak, TX
101 Foxtail Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 Foxtail Court

101 Foxtail Court · No Longer Available
Location

101 Foxtail Court, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Foxtail Court have any available units?
101 Foxtail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 101 Foxtail Court have?
Some of 101 Foxtail Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Foxtail Court currently offering any rent specials?
101 Foxtail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Foxtail Court pet-friendly?
No, 101 Foxtail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 101 Foxtail Court offer parking?
Yes, 101 Foxtail Court offers parking.
Does 101 Foxtail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Foxtail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Foxtail Court have a pool?
No, 101 Foxtail Court does not have a pool.
Does 101 Foxtail Court have accessible units?
No, 101 Foxtail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Foxtail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Foxtail Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Foxtail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Foxtail Court does not have units with air conditioning.

