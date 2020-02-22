All apartments in Red Oak
100 Bob White Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

100 Bob White Drive

100 Bob White Drive · No Longer Available
Location

100 Bob White Drive, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Bob White Drive have any available units?
100 Bob White Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 100 Bob White Drive have?
Some of 100 Bob White Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Bob White Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Bob White Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Bob White Drive pet-friendly?
No, 100 Bob White Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 100 Bob White Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 Bob White Drive offers parking.
Does 100 Bob White Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Bob White Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Bob White Drive have a pool?
No, 100 Bob White Drive does not have a pool.
Does 100 Bob White Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Bob White Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Bob White Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Bob White Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Bob White Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Bob White Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

