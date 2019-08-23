Rent Calculator
All apartments in Providence
Find more places like 2005 State St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Providence, TX
/
2005 State St
Last updated August 23 2019
1 of 48
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2005 State St
2005 State St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2005 State St, Providence, TX 76227
Providence
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5112649)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2005 State St have any available units?
2005 State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Providence, TX
.
Is 2005 State St currently offering any rent specials?
2005 State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 State St is pet friendly.
Does 2005 State St offer parking?
No, 2005 State St does not offer parking.
Does 2005 State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 State St have a pool?
No, 2005 State St does not have a pool.
Does 2005 State St have accessible units?
No, 2005 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 State St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 State St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 State St does not have units with air conditioning.
