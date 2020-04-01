All apartments in Providence
1401 Silver Ln

1401 Silver Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Silver Ln, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Aubrey. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 11th 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Rebecca at 469-446-4177 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Silver Ln have any available units?
1401 Silver Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 1401 Silver Ln have?
Some of 1401 Silver Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Silver Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Silver Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Silver Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Silver Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Silver Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Silver Ln offers parking.
Does 1401 Silver Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 Silver Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Silver Ln have a pool?
No, 1401 Silver Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Silver Ln have accessible units?
No, 1401 Silver Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Silver Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Silver Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Silver Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1401 Silver Ln has units with air conditioning.

