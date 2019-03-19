9901 Cherry Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, 3,068 sq. ft., 2 story home in Providence Village, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space. Formal dining room. Cozy living room with fireplace. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Over-sized game room with balcony access. 3 car tandem garage. Huge back yard with deck! Schedule your showing today!



