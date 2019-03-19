All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9901 Cherry Hill Lane

9901 Cherry Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9901 Cherry Hill Lane, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, 3,068 sq. ft., 2 story home in Providence Village, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space. Formal dining room. Cozy living room with fireplace. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Over-sized game room with balcony access. 3 car tandem garage. Huge back yard with deck! Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9901 Cherry Hill Lane have any available units?
9901 Cherry Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9901 Cherry Hill Lane have?
Some of 9901 Cherry Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9901 Cherry Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9901 Cherry Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 Cherry Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9901 Cherry Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9901 Cherry Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9901 Cherry Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 9901 Cherry Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9901 Cherry Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 Cherry Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 9901 Cherry Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9901 Cherry Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 9901 Cherry Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9901 Cherry Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9901 Cherry Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9901 Cherry Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9901 Cherry Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

