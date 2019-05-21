Rent Calculator
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:45 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9869 Birch Drive
9869 Birch Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9869 Birch Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Great two story home with lots of upgrades. Granite kitchen counter top, stainless steel appliances, wood floor, Community club house, tenise court, trail and lakes. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9869 Birch Drive have any available units?
9869 Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Providence Village, TX
.
What amenities does 9869 Birch Drive have?
Some of 9869 Birch Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9869 Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9869 Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9869 Birch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9869 Birch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Providence Village
.
Does 9869 Birch Drive offer parking?
No, 9869 Birch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9869 Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9869 Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9869 Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 9869 Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9869 Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 9869 Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9869 Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9869 Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9869 Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9869 Birch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
