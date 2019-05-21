All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9869 Birch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9869 Birch Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:45 PM

9869 Birch Drive

9869 Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9869 Birch Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Great two story home with lots of upgrades. Granite kitchen counter top, stainless steel appliances, wood floor, Community club house, tenise court, trail and lakes. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9869 Birch Drive have any available units?
9869 Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9869 Birch Drive have?
Some of 9869 Birch Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9869 Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9869 Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9869 Birch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9869 Birch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9869 Birch Drive offer parking?
No, 9869 Birch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9869 Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9869 Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9869 Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 9869 Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9869 Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 9869 Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9869 Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9869 Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9869 Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9869 Birch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District