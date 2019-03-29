All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:18 AM

9824 Concord Drive

9824 Concord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9824 Concord Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move-In ready. Fresh and clean. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with plenty of space. Open floor plan, large kitchen overlooking the living room with fireplace. New paint and carpet! Laminate floor 1st floor. Balcony and Deck for family relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9824 Concord Drive have any available units?
9824 Concord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9824 Concord Drive have?
Some of 9824 Concord Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9824 Concord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9824 Concord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9824 Concord Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9824 Concord Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9824 Concord Drive offer parking?
No, 9824 Concord Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9824 Concord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9824 Concord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9824 Concord Drive have a pool?
No, 9824 Concord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9824 Concord Drive have accessible units?
No, 9824 Concord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9824 Concord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9824 Concord Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9824 Concord Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9824 Concord Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

