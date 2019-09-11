9823 Birch Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227 Providence
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 4 bedroom 3 full baths home in lovely Providence Village! The spacious living room is open to the kitchen! Home features an Over-sized Master with on-suite bath. Game-room, Fenced-in backyard, perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
