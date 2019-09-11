All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9823 Birch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9823 Birch Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:23 AM

9823 Birch Drive

9823 Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9823 Birch Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 4 bedroom 3 full baths home in lovely Providence Village! The spacious living room is open to the kitchen! Home features an Over-sized Master with on-suite bath. Game-room, Fenced-in backyard, perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9823 Birch Drive have any available units?
9823 Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
Is 9823 Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9823 Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9823 Birch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9823 Birch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9823 Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9823 Birch Drive offers parking.
Does 9823 Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9823 Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9823 Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 9823 Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9823 Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 9823 Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9823 Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9823 Birch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9823 Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9823 Birch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District