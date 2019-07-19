Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9814 Cedarcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9814 Cedarcrest Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:02 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9814 Cedarcrest Drive
9814 Cedarcrest Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9814 Cedarcrest Dr, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom cottage style home. Open floor plan and split bedrooms. Covered patio, Fresh interior paint job, Ready for Move in, make your appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9814 Cedarcrest Drive have any available units?
9814 Cedarcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Providence Village, TX
.
What amenities does 9814 Cedarcrest Drive have?
Some of 9814 Cedarcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9814 Cedarcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9814 Cedarcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9814 Cedarcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9814 Cedarcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Providence Village
.
Does 9814 Cedarcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9814 Cedarcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 9814 Cedarcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9814 Cedarcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9814 Cedarcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 9814 Cedarcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9814 Cedarcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 9814 Cedarcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9814 Cedarcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9814 Cedarcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9814 Cedarcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9814 Cedarcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Little Elm, TX
Aubrey, TX
Prosper, TX
The Colony, TX
Celina, TX
Corinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Sanger, TX
Coppell, TX
Krum, TX
Southlake, TX
Addison, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Roanoke, TX
Fairview, TX
Anna, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District