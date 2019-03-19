All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9525 Waterman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9525 Waterman Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9525 Waterman Drive

9525 Waterman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9525 Waterman Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Bamboo wood floor through out. Not one inch of carpet! Open floor plan. Desk nook in kitchen. Huge shower in master bath. Covered patio and porch. Surrounded by mature trees and tucked away on a quiet street. Endless amenities in this resort-like community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9525 Waterman Drive have any available units?
9525 Waterman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9525 Waterman Drive have?
Some of 9525 Waterman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9525 Waterman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9525 Waterman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9525 Waterman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9525 Waterman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9525 Waterman Drive offer parking?
No, 9525 Waterman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9525 Waterman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9525 Waterman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9525 Waterman Drive have a pool?
No, 9525 Waterman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9525 Waterman Drive have accessible units?
No, 9525 Waterman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9525 Waterman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9525 Waterman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9525 Waterman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9525 Waterman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District