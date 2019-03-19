9525 Waterman Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227 Providence
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Bamboo wood floor through out. Not one inch of carpet! Open floor plan. Desk nook in kitchen. Huge shower in master bath. Covered patio and porch. Surrounded by mature trees and tucked away on a quiet street. Endless amenities in this resort-like community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9525 Waterman Drive have any available units?
9525 Waterman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9525 Waterman Drive have?
Some of 9525 Waterman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9525 Waterman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9525 Waterman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.